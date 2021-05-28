County by county unemployment rates in north Missouri range from 1.9% to 5.9%

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

County by county unemployment rates in north Missouri range from a low of 1.9% in Gentry County to 5.9% in Linn County. Statewide, the unemployment rate is 4%.

Area counties, besides Gentry, with jobless rates for April that are lower than the state average, are Worth at 2.1%; Mercer at 2.3%; Putnam at 2-1/2 %, Livingston at 2.6%; Harrison is 2.8%; Grundy and DeKalb counties are at 2.9%. Others are Chariton at 3.1%, Daviess at 3.3%, and Adair is at 3.7%.

Area counties with rates above the state average include Caldwell at 4.6%, Sullivan at 4.9%, Clinton County is at 5%, and Linn County, as mentioned, 5.9%.

Grundy County’s April rate is based on 125 unemployment out of a civilian labor force of 4,317. The 2.9% is one-half of a percentage less than the Grundy County rate in March.

