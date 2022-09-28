Entries for 2022 Missouri Day Parade currently underway

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Entries for the 37th annual Missouri Day Festival parade continue to be received and the sponsor, the Trenton Rotary Club, is encouraging participants to pre-register for the October 15th parade, “Homegrown Since 1985”. Floats and entries will celebrate the importance of local history, business or civic individuals, or cultural traditions.

Entries are being taken online. The site for parade registration can be found on the Trenton Chamber of Commerce website, or you may contact a Trenton Rotarian and they will put you in contact with a parade committee member that will be able to assist you. Categories for judging include the overall prize winner, the Spirit of Missouri Day, best organizational entry, best business entry, best youth entry, best religious entry, best equestrian entry, best car or truck pre-1960, best car or truck post-1960, and best tractor entry.

Parade entries will once again line up on Crowder Road and adjacent streets with the parade route to originate at Crowder and Main then the parade will travel to 9th and Main, exiting on Bulldog Avenue from 9th Street. All entries will follow this route with the exception of the marching bands that will leave the parade at Normal Street to allow for the start of additional band competitions.

The 37th annual Missouri Day parade rolls at 8:30 am on Saturday morning October 15th, with thousands of spectators expected to line the streets