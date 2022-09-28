Officials release schedule of events for 2022 Missouri Day Festival

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The schedule has been released for the Missouri Day Festival in Trenton. The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will present the event, which will include activities from October 13th through 16th.

The festival will start with the Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance Soup Supper at the First Baptist Church that Thursday evening from 5 to 7 pm. The Opening Ceremonies will begin at the church at 7 pm.

That Friday will include vendors open and blacksmith demonstrations from 10 am to 7 pm. The MOPS Baby Show will be at the pavilion show ring at 6 pm.

The Missouri Day Parade will start at Main and Ninth Streets on October 15th at 8:30 am. A marching band competition will be at the C. F. Russell Stadium and Trenton High School gym throughout the day. Vendors will be open from 9 am to 7 pm. Fall Colors Bus Tours will be at Crowder State Park west of Trenton from 1 to 4 pm. The Silverado Band will perform at a country dance at the North 65 Center from 7 to 10 pm. There will also be a Lions Club Cornhole Tournament.

The Christian Motorcyclists Association will conduct traffic that Saturday. A shuttle bus will be provided to the Missouri Day Festival grounds from the First Baptist Church from 10 to 2 pm.

The Grundy County Museum will have a display at the festival on October 14th and 15th. There will also be a balloon artist, inflatables, laser tag, and two gaming booths.

The Missouri Day Car Show will be at the Trenton Elks Lodge on October 16th. Registration starts at 8 am.