Elsie Kigar crowned 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Miss Elsie Kigar was named the 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen in a ceremony held yesterday, Aug. 11. Miss Kigar received the highest score of 41 contestants vying for the title in the two-day competition, held in the Mathewson Exhibition Center. Miss Kigar will reign over the remaining State Fair events and be an ambassador for the State Fair and Missouri agriculture throughout the coming year.

Miss Kigar is 17-years-old and attends Scotland County R-1 and will be a senior in the fall. As Queen, she will receive a $2,000 scholarship to continue her education. Miss Kigar entered as Miss Scotland County and is the daughter of Jim and Alisa Kigar.

Miss Kigar is most looking forward to “talking to non-agriculturalist and educating them about the agricultural industry as much as I can.”

Miss Kigar enjoys working on her family’s farm, shooting trap, hunting, sewing, and cooking.

Participants in the queen pageant were judged in multiple areas including interview, speech, talent, and evening gown.

Miss Lincoln County, Grace Rhodes, was named first runner-up and will receive a $1,000 scholarship. The second runner-up went to Miss Carroll County, Rachel Holt, who will receive a $500 scholarship. The third runner-up honor went to Miss Cooper County, Caroline Herigon, who will receive a $350 scholarship, and the fourth runner-up honor went to Miss Clinton FFA, Lauren Bailey, who will receive a $250 scholarship.

Recognition plaques went to contestants ranking highest in each of the four competitive categories: Miss Holt received top ranking in Interview; Miss Rhodes received top ranking in Speech; Miss Clark County Erin Bash received top ranking in Evening Gown, and Miss Herigon received top ranking in Talent.