Newtown-Harris Board of Education approves increase in substitute teacher pay, transportation drivers approved

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education approved increasing substitute teacher pay and set the tax rate on August 10th.

The substitute teacher’s pay will be $85 per day. It was previously $75 per day. The substitute teacher list was approved, which included Cindy Hartman.

Superintendent Doctor Matt Copeland reported that, due to relaxed substitute teacher certification rules, candidates can have 36 college credit hours or a high school diploma and completion of a 20-hour online course. The expense of the course would be covered by the district.

Newtown-Harris plans to add three more substitutes by the end of the semester.

The tax rate was set at $6.581 per $100 of assessed valuation. That is down 5.21 cents from the previous tax rate.

Copeland reported the district had a decrease of $179,281 in the assessed valuation to $11,270,830. The district lost $236,535 of the existing property despite gaining $57,256 in new construction.

Newtown-Harris anticipates receiving $741,733 in fiscal year 2023. That amount is down $17,764 from fiscal year 2022.

The board approved extra-duty pay for coaching and activities. It will remain the same as in previous years. Copeland noted a more detailed evaluation of extra-duty pay will be explored in the next school year.

The board approved Speech Language Pathologist Denise Ewing and Speech Language Pathologist Assistant Julie Tucker, Occupational Therapist Kristyn Thomas, Physical Therapists Kelly Sadler and Shelly Gray, and Migratory and English as a Second Language Coordinator Doctor Matt Copeland.

Transportation drivers were approved. They were Mic Halferty, Dave Hartman, David Brown, Sandy Busick, Katie Ireland, Ron Hall, Sally Schroeder, Molly Norman, Ty Stillwell, Caleb Fairly, Sam Miller, Stephanie Oaks, and Matt Copeland. Transportation routes were also approved.

The board approved student and teacher handbooks, the district drug testing policy, and computer usage agreements.

The purchase was approved of the Power Home School/Acellus learning platform as a supplemental curricular option for the classroom. Copeland said the platform costs $25 per student per month, and one cost or usage allows up to seven classes or subjects. He noted it will only be used on a limited or supplemental basis, so it will not have a constant cost.

Other items approved were the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point and the Annual Secretary of the Board Report.

The board reexamined Newtown-Harris’s Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan. The district believes the best place for a student to learn is in person at school. The board wants to maintain a safe learning environment.

The plan will be discussed with the community and staff before school begins. Approval of the district’s plan is expected at the September board meeting.

The board considered adding cross country for the 2023-2024 school year. Action steps, expenses, and options will be discussed to be ready for a decision in the early spring.

Copeland announced teachers will report for three days of professional development and training on August 17th.

Newtown-Harris will hold an open house on August 18th from 5 to 7 o’clock in the evening, and students will have an opportunity to meet teachers. A Title 1 meeting will be held during the open house.

The students’ first day of school is August 23rd.