Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on warrant out of Jefferson City

Local News August 12, 2022August 12, 2022 KTTN News
MSHP Cruiser and Boat
A Tina man was arrested by the Highway Patrol in Clay County the morning of August 12th on a felony warrant and other allegations.

An arrest report shows the warrant for 40-year-old Lawrence Hart was from Probation and Parole of Jefferson City on property damage. The Patrol also accused him of tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, not having a driver’s license, and displaying plates of another vehicle.

Hart was taken to the Clay County Jail. The Patrol notes he was to be held on no bond.

