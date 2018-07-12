Elijah Mandich makes court appearance in Princeton

Among cases processed in the Mercer County Circuit Court in Princeton, a trial date has been set for 17-year-old Elijah Charles Mandich of Princeton who faces an involuntary manslaughter charge due to an accident last October.

Mandich appeared yesterday before Circuit Court Judge Jack Peace who scheduled a trial for January 8th and 9th of next year. A request by Mandich’s attorney for a bond modification was denied by the court. An October 8th accident on U.S. 65 inMercer County claimed the life of 18-year-old Saige Boswell of Lineville, Iowa.

Twenty-year-old Bryan Keith Whitmire of Princeton appeared for a hearing. The court revoked probation and Whitmire was committed to the Department of Corrections to serve sentences previously imposed. Credit was given for time in jail awaiting disposition of the case.

Online court information shows Whitmire was sentenced to seven years for tampering with a motor vehicle and four years for property damage in the first degree. Those terms run concurrently. He also was sentenced to five years in prison on a different tampering with a motor vehicle charge in Mercer County. This sentence runs consecutively with the others. He was arrested for incidents in June and November of 2016.

Forty-nine-year-old Rodney Cranor of Trenton appeared in court in Princeton for a hearing stemming from probation that was given on a previous charge of forgery. Bond was re-set at $50,000 cash with Cranor to appear August 8th for a probation violation hearing.

