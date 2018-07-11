Princeton man crashes after becoming unconscious

The Highway Patrol reports a Princeton man sustained moderate injuries after he became unconscious, and the minivan he drove ran off the road about five miles east of Bethany Wednesday morning.

Forty-five-year-old Glen Allen traveled east on U. S. Highway 136 when the van ran off the south side of the road at Route T. The vehicle struck two pickup trucks, a curb, and a road sign before it became airborne, struck the ground and a second sign, and then traveled over East 260th Avenue into a cornfield.

The minivan came to rest on its wheels facing east on the south side of the road and received extensive damage. The two pickups struck by the van sustained minor damage.

A private party transported Allen to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany and the Patrol reports he wore a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

