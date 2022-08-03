Election results across north central Missouri in the August 2, 2022 Missouri Primary

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A political newcomer wins the Republican nomination for 2nd District State Representative, a current state representative wins a nomination for 12th District State Senate, and a Grundy County incumbent wins re-election in his contest.

For presiding commissioner, Phillip Ray defeated Bill Wilson by a vote of 1,083 to 738. Others winning the republican party nomination in Grundy County were Associate Circuit Court Judge Steve Hudson, Circuit Clerk, and Ex-Officio recorder Becky Stanturf, County Clerk Courtney Campbell, Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Puckett, and Adria Moore fills an unexpired term as public administrator.

Each was unopposed in the primary on Tuesday and has no democratic opponent for the general election. It was a 36 percent voter turnout with the actual numbers like this: 1,994 out of 5,594 registered voters turned out in Grundy County.

For the 2nd House District, Mazzie Boyd received 62 percent of the total vote to defeat a current member of the Missouri House, Randy Railsback, with 38 percent. Boyd received 4,653 votes and Railsback had 2,881. Boyd will meet Lois Pontius in the November election. Pontius was unopposed in the Democrat primary for next year’s house district consisting of Caldwell, Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, and Worth counties.

For the 12th Senate District, which next year will include 18 and a half counties, Representative Rusty Black advances to the November election following his primary win over two others. Black has 64 percent of the total vote. J Eggleston received 26 percent and Delus Johnson 10 percent of the vote. Black will face Michael Baumli in the general election. Baumli was unopposed for the Democratic party nomination.

For 6th District Congress, Sam Graves easily wins the Republican nomination, collecting 76 percent of the vote to defeat four other challenges. The top democrat vote-getter in that primary was Henry Martin with 46 percent, beating two others.

For the 3rd House District seat, republican incumbent Danny Busick collected 76 percent of the vote to win re-election, defeating Gary Ewing who received 24 percent.

In reviewing results of races in other area counties.

Judy Hamilton won Mercer County Clerk by defeating Katherine Tudeen 523 to114. The town of Mercer approved water and sewer system revenue bonds with 70 percent support. It was a 29 percent voter turnout in Mercer County.

In Sullivan County, the republican nomination for circuit clerk was won by Melissa Jo Vandusselldorp, defeating Seth Oaks 492 to 437.

Voters in Harrison County selected Lee Ann Miles for county clerk over Wilby Alley. That vote count was 829 (Miles) to 753 (Alley). Alex Van Zandt defeated Nathan Easton for prosecuting attorney. The vote was 1,205 (VanZandt) to 414 (Easton)

The race for Livingston County clerk went to Incumbent Sherry Parks who received 1,699 votes compared to Jay Shirley with 1.154.

Republicans in Linn County selected Dick King for presiding commissioner. King got 710 votes to defeat two others: David Hannink at 504 and Burnie Hicks at 404.

Caldwell County republicans selected Dale Akey for presiding commissioner who defeated Christopher Kipp by a vote of 1,181 to 706.

Emerging from a field of three candidates for Caldwell County Clerk, Jamy Aubrey wins the republican nomination with 934 votes, defeating two others, Jean Gardner with 715 and Christine Owen with 486 votes. Voters within Braymer gave 78 percent approval to water and sewer system revenue bonds.

Two contests were decided in the Republican party in Putnam County. Anthony “Tony” Horvath defeats Brian Keedy for Associate Circuit Court judge. The vote count was Horvath 681 and Keedy 158. For Putnam County Recorder, Dottsie Wood beat Peggy Wood by a vote of 443 to 405.