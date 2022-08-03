Audio: Mid-America Music Festival kicks off Friday in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

There will be some new activities at the Mid-America Music Festival at the Black Silo Winery of Trenton this weekend.

Spokesperson Andrea McKown said there will be a 50/50 cash raffle on August 5th and 6th. Fifty percent of the proceeds will go to a winner, and the other 50% will go to the charities chosen by the Black Silo Foundation. Those charities are Camp Rainbow, Bright Futures Chillicothe, the Green Hills Animal Shelter, and Main Street Trenton.

The winner will be announced right before the headliner each night. Someone must be present to win. Tickets for the 50/50 raffle can be purchased at the beverage tent. They will cost $20 for an arms-length, $10 for ten, or $5 for five.

Breakfast will be served at a tent on the campground on the mornings of August 5th, 6th, and 7th from 7 to 10:30 am.

McKown reported there were 15 new full hookup camping sites this year, and they were all reserved. Michelle Hixson was also the winner of glamping camping.

There were 43 new sponsorships this year, and some sponsors upgraded their sponsorship level by increasing the amount of money they gave.

Hay bale sponsorships are the starting level at $600. She noted those sponsorship banners had been displayed on hay bales in the past. This year, they will be displayed on mesh fencing instead.

Festival gates will open on August 5th at 2:30 in the afternoon, and country artists will start performing at 3 o’clock. Artists will include the Preston Ary Band, Restless Road, Elvie Shane, Matt Stell, and headliner Lauren Alaina.

Gates will open on August 6th at noon, and artists will start performing at 1 o’clock. The lineup will include Slow Leak, Steven Bankey, and the Flatlanders, Sons of Sterling, Frank Ray, Larry Fleet, Jameson Rodgers, and headliner Travis Tritt.

Fireworks will be set off at the end of performances on August 6th. Free soft merchandise will also be thrown from the stage each night.

Until August 4th, tickets cost $66 for daily admission and $96 for two-day. A daily parking pass costs $10, and two-day parking is $15. Tent camping costs $30, and RV and fifth wheel camping are $60. Ticket prices will go up on the day of the event.

Spokesperson Andrea McKown noted Jennifer Hottes and Duane Urich, with the winery and their team, are preparing the grounds for more than 3,000 fans. Twelve country music artists will perform on stage at the festival.

Charities will receive 100% of the proceeds from a beverage tent sponsored by the Coca-Cola Bottling Company. There are also a few other ways the charities can benefit. There are also two Kansas City Chiefs raffles online for two football games in November.

Nonprofits usually approach organizers and ask how they can get involved, expand their mission, and raise funds for their causes through the Mid-America Music Festival.

McKown said the festival has more than 100 volunteers, including some from charities.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased until August 4th for $66 for daily and $96 for two-day. Daily parking is $10, and two-day parking is $15. Tent camping is $30, and RV and fifth wheel camping are $60.

McKown notes camping is primitive, and there are no hookups. However, generators are welcome.

Tickets can be purchased at the Trenton or Chillicothe Hy-Vee, Vintage Vines in Trenton, the Cara McClellan American Family Insurance Agency in Trenton, and Collision Repair Specialists in Saint Joseph. Tickets may also be purchased on the Mid-America Music Festival website.