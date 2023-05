Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Next month, the Mercer County Health Department will join the Green Hills Animal Shelter for dog walking.

The event will be held in Mercer Park on June 15th at 5 pm. Community members can exercise by bringing their dogs or walking shelter animals.

Contact the Mercer County Health Department for more information at 660-748-3630.

(Photo by Andriyko Podilnyk on Unsplash)

