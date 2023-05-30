Missouri State Highway Patrol: Ten die in traffic crashes over 2023 Memorial Day weekend

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Ten people died in traffic crashes over the 2023 Memorial Day weekend counting period of 6 p.m., Friday, May 26, through 11:59 p.m., Monday, May 29, 2023.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers investigated the following over the 2023 Memorial Day holiday weekend:

Traffic Statistics

Crashes — 314

Injuries — 102

Fatalities — 10

DWI — 130

Drug Arrests — 14

Boating Statistics

Crashes — 6

Injuries — 3

Fatalities — 0

Drowning — 0

BWI — 7

Drug Arrests — 0

During the 2022 counting period, the Patrol investigated 301 traffic crashes, which included 129 injuries and nine of the 13 fatalities. Also, over the 2022 Memorial Day holiday: Marine operations troopers investigated nine boating crashes, which included one fatality and four injuries. Troopers made 131 driving-while-intoxicated arrests and seven boating-while-intoxicated arrests. No one drowned over the 2022 Memorial Day holiday.)

Troopers investigated all of the traffic crash fatalities. Two fatalities occurred in both the Troop B, Macon, MO, area, and the Troop I, Rolla, MO, area. One fatality occurred in each of the following areas: Troop A, Lee’s Summit, MO, Troop C, Weldon Spring, MO, Troop D, Springfield, MO, Troop E, Poplar Bluff, MO, Troop G, Willow Springs, MO, and Troop H, St. Joseph, MO.

Two people died within the counting period on Friday, May 26, 2023.

Danny R. Caudill, 56, of Doniphan, MO, died after being struck by a vehicle on Missouri Highway U south of Doniphan in Ripley County. Caudill was a pedestrian and in the roadway at the time he was struck. The driver of the vehicle that struck Caudill was not injured and was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Ripley County Coroner Mike Jackson pronounced Caudill deceased at the scene.

Jared C. Young, 20, of Hillsboro, MO, died when he attempted to pass another vehicle on a curve and met a second vehicle. Young then swerved to the right and the front of the oncoming vehicle struck his driver’s side door. Young’s vehicle then traveled off the right side of the roadway and caught fire. The vehicle that struck Young’s vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway. That driver was wearing a seat belt; he sustained moderate injuries. The crash occurred on Highway E at Belleville Lane in Jefferson County. It is unknown whether or not Young was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The driver of the vehicle Young attempted to pass was wearing a seat belt. He was not injured in the crash. Dr. Paul Granet pronounced Young deceased at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

Four people died in traffic crashes on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

David G. Daniels, 67, of Lawson, MO, died after he swerved around a vehicle turning left into a driveway, then struck the front of another vehicle. Daniels was operating a motorcycle at the time of the crash; he was not wearing a helmet. The crash occurred on Missouri Route M north of Clevenger Road in Ray County. The drivers of the two vehicles involved in the crash were wearing their seat belts; neither driver was injured in the crash. Dr. Jesse Gregory pronounced Daniels deceased at the scene.

James H. Goers, 62, of Steelville, MO, died when the motorcycle he was operating traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. Goers was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The crash occurred on Hickory Road northeast of Steelville in Crawford County. Dr. White pronounced Goers deceased at Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan, MO.

A 15-year-old male from Unionville, MO, died when the vehicle in which he was a passenger traveled off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to travel off the left side of the roadway and overturn. The juvenile passenger was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The crash occurred on Missouri Highway 5 north of Milan, MO, in Sullivan County. Sullivan County Coroner Robert Wyant pronounced the juvenile deceased at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Sullivan County Ambulance, and Milan (MO) Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Tucker L. Tollerton, 18, of Hannibal, MO, died when the vehicle he was driving traveled off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle returned to the roadway, and Tollerton overcorrected. The vehicle overturned multiple times before traveling off the left side of the roadway and coming to rest. Tollerton was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The crash occurred on Missouri Route M southwest of Hannibal, in Ralls County. A passenger in Tollerton’s vehicle was wearing a seat belt and sustained moderate injuries. Dr. Colin Shouster pronounced Tollerton deceased at Hannibal Regional Hospital. Ralls County Sheriff’s Office, Center (MO) first responders, New London (MO) first responders, and Marion County Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Three people died on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Zachiriah A. Hahn, 24, of Farmington, MO, died when the vehicle in which he was a passenger ran off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle struck an embankment and overturned. Hahn was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The crash occurred on Missouri Highway K east of Ellington, MO, in Reynolds County. Reynolds County Coroner Jeff McSpadden pronounced Hahn deceased at the scene of the crash. The driver of the vehicle was not wearing a seat belt and sustained moderate injuries.

Chandra D. Moffet, 42, of St. James, MO, died when the driver of the vehicle in which she was a passenger lost control. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Moffet was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. The crash occurred on County Road 1140 west of County Road 1090 in Phelps County. Phelps County Coroner Ernie Coverdell pronounced Moffet deceased at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries.

Bobbie G. Sullivan, 66, of Springfield, MO, died when the vehicle he was driving traveled off the right side of the roadway. He overcorrected and the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a berm, and overturned. Sullivan was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 65 north of Branson, MO, in Taney County. Taney County Ambulance Paramedic Bobby Berschied pronounced Sullivan deceased at the scene.

One person died on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, 2023.

Todd K. Nelson, 42, of Amazonia, MO, died when the vehicle he was driving traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree stump, and overturned. Nelson was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The crash occurred on Missouri Route T north of Amazonia in Andrew County. Andrew County Coroner Dr. Doug Johnson pronounced Nelson deceased at the scene. Conservation Agent A. Maupin, the Andrew County Sheriff’s Office, and Andrew County first responders assisted at the scene.

