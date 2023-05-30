Cameron man injured when motorcycle he was riding strikes deer in roadway

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Cameron man sustained moderate injuries when the motorcycle he drove hit a deer four miles north of Cameron on Tuesday morning, May 30th.

Thirty-year-old Logan Patterson was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The motorcycle traveled south on Route EE before the deer entered the road. The motorcycle struck the deer, overturned onto its left side, slid to a stop, and came to rest in the southbound lane.

Moderate damage was reported to the motorcycle, and Patterson was wearing safety equipment at the time of the crash.

