Dockery Chapel Church to hold youth event on April 17th

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Dockery Chapel Church on Route W near Trenton will hold a free event related to teen purity, pro-life, and discussion from a Biblical perspective.

Youth at least 13 years old are invited to Unplanned/God’s Plan on April 17th from 1 to 5 o’clock. Melissa King, Mark Overton, and Rachael Brothers with Life Options Green Hills will be guest speakers. Attendees will watch the movie Unplanned.

Parental permission is required. Permission slips will be requested at check-in from teens attending without a parent or guardian. There will be giveaways and refreshments.

Contact Kim Sampson for more information on April 17th’s event at Dockery Chapel Church at 359-2051.

Related