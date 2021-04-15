Young at Heart Resources to hold regional elections

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Young at Heart Resources holds regional elections to its board of directors each year. The board is comprised of nine members representing 18 counties in Northwest Missouri. Each member term is three years. The area is divided into three regions.

The service agency’s primary clients are adults at least 60 years old and their caregivers.

Dixie McGary is running against Paula York in the Northwest Region. The region includes Harrison, Gentry, and Worth counties. Voting sites include the Harrison County Council on Aging of Bethany, Gentry County Senior Center of Stanberry and Young at Heart Resources of Albany, and Worth County Senior Center of Grant City.

Sherry Golden is running unopposed for the Young at Heart Board in the ABCD Region. The region includes Caldwell, Daviess, Clinton, and DeKalb counties. Voting sites include the Caldwell County Nutrition Center of Polo, Daviess County Multipurpose Center of Gallatin, Pattonsburg Multipurpose Center of Pattonsburg, Clinton County Senior Action Council of Plattsburg and DeKalb County Senior Citizens Council of Maysville.

Voting hours at sites will be May 4th from 9 to 3 o’clock unless otherwise indicated by the polling site. Residents of the Northwest and ABCD regions can vote in person or cast a mail-in ballot. Individuals must be at least 60 to be eligible to vote.

Steve Johnson is running unopposed in the Green Hills Region. The region includes Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Mercer, Putnam, and Sullivan counties. Voting will take place by mail-in ballot in the Green Hills Region. Ballots can be requested by calling 660-240-9400 or emailing [email protected]. Ballots must be postmarked by April 30th to be valid.

The Silver Haired Legislature was created in 1973 and is composed of residents at least 60 who advocate on behalf of Missouri’s older adults.

The Northwest Region has no candidates running for the Silver Haired Legislature.

In the ABCD Region, Walter Burnett is running against Deb Snider in Daviess County. John Murphy of DeKalb County is running unopposed to represent that county. Sharon Murphy of DeKalb County is running for alternate. Voting in the ABCD Region will take place at the same polling places as for the Young at Heart Board.

In the Green Hills Region, Johnnie Herndon of Linn County is running unopposed. Voting for the Silver Haired Legislature in the Green Hills Region will be by mail-in only.

Contact the Young at Heart Resources for more information on its board of directors and Silver-Haired Legislature elections at 660-240-9400.

Related