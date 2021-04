Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education board retreat has been postponed.

At the board meeting on April 13th, the board scheduled the planning session for April 19th. It is now tentatively scheduled for May 17th. A location and time have not been provided.

Superintendent Mike Stegman reported on April 13th that no action would be taken at the retreat, and only discussion would take place.

Related