Des Moines teen totals vehicle in crash south of Cameron

The Highway Patrol reports a Des Moines, Iowa teen sustained minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident seven miles south of Cameron early Friday afternoon.

Eighteen-year-old Tyler Burton traveled north on U. S. Highway 69 when the vehicle he drove crossed the center line. He reportedly overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to run off the east side of the road. The vehicle struck an embankment, overturned several times, and traveled through a barb wire fence before coming to rest on its top, totaling the vehicle.

An ambulance transported Burton to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The Patrol reports he wore a safety device at the time of the accident and emergency crews from the Cameron Fire Department assisted at the scene.

