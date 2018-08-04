Highway patrol reports two arrests

The Highway Patrol has arrested two individuals in the area on allegations of driving while intoxicated.

Fifty-six-year-old Murray Walker of Blue Springs was arrested in Linn County Friday night. The Patrol accused him of felony DWI—aggravated offender as well as a lane violation. He was transported to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and released.

Thirty-seven-year-old Kittie Stewart of Bethany was arrested in Harrison County early Saturday morning. The Patrol accused her of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated—alcohol–first offense as well as failure to stop for steady red signal or crosswalk.

She was taken to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Patrol notes Stewart is bondable.

Like this: Like Loading...