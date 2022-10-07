Defendent in Livingston County murder case granted a change of venue

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A motion for change of venue was sustained in Livingston County Circuit Court on October 6th for a woman charged with first-degree murder.

Forty-two-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall’s case was transferred to Clinton County and continued to December 6th for a plea or trial setting.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox previously reported Hall was arrested in Kansas in May for the alleged murder in connection with a hospital patient. Hall’s address was reported as Overland Park, Kansas.

A probable cause statement says Hall was placed on administrative leave as a respiratory therapist at Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe after the death of pneumonia patient Fern Franco on May 18th, 2002. Franco’s body was disinterred, and an autopsy revealed the presence of substances not prescribed to her. An analysis of tissue samples revealed the presence of two drugs that can paralyze someone’s muscles, including the diaphragm, causing suffocation. A toxicology expert offered an opinion that Franco’s cause of death was due to poisoning, and the manner of death was a homicide.

The probable cause statement alleges that, during Hall’s five months of employment at the hospital, the number of cardiac arrest incidents rose to as many as 18 that were viewed as medically suspicious.