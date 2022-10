WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Galt man in Clay County on October 6th on failure to appear in court on felony non-support.

Thirty-five-year-old Adam David Anthony Davidson was extradited to Grundy County on October 7th.

Bond was set at $2,500 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on October 11th.