Meeting results of Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education meeting held October 6th

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approved the district career ladder plan on October 6th.

The plan involves stage one of the career ladder for the 2022-2023 school year, which was approved by the board last month. If requirements are met, a teacher with two or more years of experience may earn an additional $1,500.

Field trips were approved. The first and second grades will go to the Fun Farm of Kearney on October 28th. The third, fourth, and fifth grades will attend Eagle Days at Mound City on December 2nd.

An update was given on school improvements. The exterior coating for the third through the fifth-grade building will take two days to complete. Tentative dates are set for November 3rd and 4th.

An update was given on the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan. Meetings are scheduled for November. Invitations will be sent soon to patrons, parents, and teachers.

Next month’s board meeting was moved to November 10th at 6 p.m. due to a conflict with basketball games.

It was announced Pleasant View will have an early out on October 13th for professional development, and there will be no school on October 14th.

After a closed session, it was announced Chanel Rhea was hired as an Early Childhood Special Education paraprofessional for the school year.