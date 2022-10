WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Bright Futures Trenton will collect new hoodies and socks during the Missouri Day Parade on October 15th.

The items will be distributed to children and teens in need throughout the school year. Hoodies and socks of all sizes for children and adults will be accepted.

Individuals can bring items to the parade. They can also put items in a Pass the Pride box at Rissler Elementary School or the American Family Insurance office in Trenton.