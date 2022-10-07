Trenton Middle School announces “Students of the Month”

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The following students have been selected as October 2022 students of the month at Trenton Middle School for the character trait “Respect”:

5th grade

Anne Lasley (las-lee), daughter of Peter & Emily Lasley

Hudson Swank, son of Amy Gibson and Danny Swank

6th grade

Mariah Elder, daughter of Hannah & Jonathan Elder

Austin Schlichting (schlick-ting), son Janice & Craig Schlichting

7th grade

Lupe “Zariah” Vehikite, daughter of Faletofa Aso

Colten Petrone, son Lacey & Matt Petrone

8th grade

Harley Parkhurst, granddaughter of Mary Tredway

Graeme Sager, son of Craig & Megan Sager