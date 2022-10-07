Trenton Middle School announces “Students of the Month”

Local News October 7, 2022 KTTN News
Trenton, Missouri Middle School
The following students have been selected as October 2022 students of the month at Trenton Middle School for the character trait “Respect”:

5th grade 

  • Anne Lasley (las-lee), daughter of Peter & Emily Lasley
  • Hudson Swank, son of Amy Gibson and Danny Swank

6th grade 

  • Mariah Elder, daughter of Hannah & Jonathan Elder
  • Austin Schlichting (schlick-ting), son Janice & Craig Schlichting

7th grade 

  • Lupe “Zariah” Vehikite, daughter of Faletofa Aso
  • Colten Petrone, son Lacey & Matt Petrone

8th grade 

  • Harley Parkhurst, granddaughter of Mary Tredway
  • Graeme Sager, son of Craig & Megan Sager
