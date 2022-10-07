Trenton Middle School announces “Students of the Month”

The following students have been selected as October 2022 students of the month at Trenton Middle School for the character trait “Respect”:
5th grade
- Anne Lasley (las-lee), daughter of Peter & Emily Lasley
- Hudson Swank, son of Amy Gibson and Danny Swank
6th grade
- Mariah Elder, daughter of Hannah & Jonathan Elder
- Austin Schlichting (schlick-ting), son Janice & Craig Schlichting
7th grade
- Lupe “Zariah” Vehikite, daughter of Faletofa Aso
- Colten Petrone, son Lacey & Matt Petrone
8th grade
- Harley Parkhurst, granddaughter of Mary Tredway
- Graeme Sager, son of Craig & Megan Sager