Deadline extended for 2022 Youth Opportunities Program application cycle

The deadline for the calendar year 2022 Youth Opportunities Program (YOP) Application Cycle has been extended. YOP applications will be accepted through February 15, 2022, at 5:00 p.m.

The purpose of the Youth Opportunities Program is to broaden and strengthen opportunities for positive development and participation in community life for youth, and to discourage engaging in criminal and violent behavior.

Eligible Applicants:

Nonprofit organizations – Holding or eligible for 501(c)(3) designation

Local Governments – If proposing a project that fits in an eligible YOP category and is outside the scope of normal government functions.

Missouri Businesses – Implementing projects outside their normal scope of business, except for internship/apprenticeship projects.

Schools – If the following conditions are met: The project addresses a specific identified need in the community and qualifies under one of the eligible YOP categories The project is an extracurricular activity outside of the normal or regular (core) school curriculum, and expenses outlined in the YOP project budget do not reflect the normal or regular school curriculum.



