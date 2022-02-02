Task force rescues 57 dogs from “horrific conditions” at Missouri site

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued 57 dogs, including Corgis, German Shepherds, Border Collies, and several other large and smaller breeds from a property in Newton County, Missouri. The rescued dogs are being transported to HSMO’s Macklind headquarters in St. Louis, where the animals will receive health evaluations and emergency veterinary treatment before being available for adoption in the upcoming weeks. Carcasses of cats, non-indigenous foxes, and other unidentifiable animals were also found on the property, some in a burn pile.

This is HSMO’s first large rescue of 2022. The fact that it happened on the Humane Society’s first-ever Day of Giving is a poignant reminder that the need to support their work never stops. When the call came in from the Newton County Sherriff’s office on Monday, the members of the Animal Cruelty Taskforce knew they needed to deploy immediately, due to both the reported conditions of the animals and the pending winter storm.

“Seeing animals trying to live in such horrific conditions amidst such unspeakable cruelty is heartbreaking,” said HSMO President Kathy Warnick. “We are thankful for the help from local Newton County authorities in making this rescue possible, which will give the animals we were able to recover a chance to only survive but find the loving home they deserve. Our Animal Cruelty Task Force is always ready to respond to dire situations, and their life-saving work wouldn’t be possible without the support of our community today and always.”

To help care for the animals, HSMO is also asking the public for assistance through donations of blankets, newspapers, dog toys, dog beds, or anything else that can make these animals’ recovery more comfortable.

To report an animal who may be in danger or is suffering from neglect or abuse, call the local police and the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Hotline at (314) 647-4400.

