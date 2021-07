Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Director of National Legislative Programs for Missouri Farm Bureau Spencer Tuma will speak at the Daviess County Farm Bureau annual meeting. The event will be at the Spillman Event Center of Jamesport on July 30 at 6 o’clock in the evening.

There will be a board meeting and a meal catered by Hy-Vee. Door prizes will also be given.

Anyone interested in attending the Daviess County Farm Bureau annual meeting on July 30 is asked to call Jessica Wilson at 660-663-2700.

