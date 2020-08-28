Cornhole tournament to benefit Green Hills Animal Shelter set for September 26, 2020

A benefit cornhole tournament will be held for the Green Hills Animal Shelter of Trenton. The double elimination-style tournament will be at the Riverside Country Club on September 26th.

Lunch, team check-in, and practice will go from noon until 1:45. Tournament play will begin at 2 o’clock. Players are encouraged to bring their own bags.

The cornhole tournament will be pre-flighted and cash prizes are to be awarded for first, second, and third place.

The team registration fee is $25 if received by September 21st. Registration on-site at the Riverside Country Club on September 26th will be $40 if there is space available. Checks should be made payable to the Green Hills Animal Shelter.

The registration form can be found at riversidecc.co. Mail the registration form to Casey Feigly at 412 Debolt Street in Trenton.

