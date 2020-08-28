Two from Kansas City charged after high-speed pursuit and manhunt in Clinton County

A man from Kansas City, Missouri, and a woman from Kansas City, Kansas face charges in Clinton County following what the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office called a pursuit and manhunt that ended in Wallace State Park.

Online court information shows 28-year-old Tony Joe Grado has been charged with the felonies of resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing; unlawful possession of a firearm; possession of a controlled substance; and burglary—second degree. He also has been charged with misdemeanor driving while revoked or suspended—first offense. He is being held on no bond.

Twenty-eight-year-old Kayla Marie Christie faces felony charges of burglary—second degree and possession of a controlled substance. Her bond is $10,000.

Grado and Christie are scheduled for arraignment in the Associate Division of Clinton County Circuit Court on the afternoon of Friday, August 28th.

Probable cause statements from Timothy Barton with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office say an officer tried to stop a car bearing stolen plates Wednesday night but was led on a high-speed pursuit. The vehicle wrecked near Wallace State Park where the suspects allegedly fled on foot. The two suspects, later identified as Grado and Christie, were found at 9985 Highway 121 by homeowners. Grado and Christie were taken into custody with assistance by the Highway Patrol and Cameron Police Department, transported to the police department, and interviewed.

Barton says Grado stated he resisted law enforcement because he did not want to be arrested for meth and a firearm inside the vehicle. Grado reportedly advised he entered into a barn that did not belong to him, and then he and Christie attempted to sleep inside a camper inside the barn. A man allegedly entered the barn with an assault rifle before they were taken into custody.

The probable cause statement notes a search of the car resulted in the discovery of a glass smoking device with a pink-red liquid that field-tested the presence of methamphetamine, burglary tools, and a semiautomatic pistol.

