Clinton County crash causes serious injuries to man from Plattsburg

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Clinton County accident Wednesday evening resulted in serious injuries for a resident of Plattsburg.

Sixty-five-year-old Alan Burton was taken by EMS to the Liberty Hospital.

Burton had been driving a northbound car that stopped for a stop sign on Highway 69, when he proceeded into the intersection, the car was hit by an eastbound auto. That driver, 37-year-old Burket Jones of Lawson, was not hurt.

Both drivers were using seat belts and both cars were demolished in the wreck six miles east of Lathrop.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares