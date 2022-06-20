Clare Marie Kuebler crowned Miss Missouri 2022

Miss Missouri 2022 has been crowned. Clare Marie Kuebler, 21, of Wildwood was crowned Miss Missouri at the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico.
Kuebler represents the city of St. Louis, and the local title symbolizes the airport, which is located right next to where she lives.
Kuebler was “discovered” in a rather unconventional manner. While she was working her part-time summer job in her hometown in 2021, she was randomly approached by a pageant director, she said. The director found her on Facebook and recruited her for pageants.
“I hate a missed opportunity,” she said. “Last minute I ended up signing up and it has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience.”
The Miss Missouri pageant consists of four parts including private interviews with a panel of judges, an individual talent portion, a red carpet event, and social impact/onstage interview.
For the talent section of the competition, Kuebler performed a lyrical dance to a cover of the song “What a Feeling” from the movie “Flashdance.” Out of all the sections of the competition, Kuebler said the talent portion is her favorite.
Between now and December and Miss America, Kuebler now hopes to work on spreading the word on her social impact statement – “Celebrating Courage: Childhood Cancer Advocacy.
An education major, she will focus on seeking a job once her run as Miss Missouri has ended, unless of course, she wins the crown for the entire country, Miss America.
