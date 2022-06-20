One dead, two injured in head-on crash on Highway 24

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two people were injured while another person was killed when two vehicles collided on Highway 24 in Randolph County.

Pronounced dead at the scene was 77-year-old Loretta Harmon of Salisbury. She was transported to the Summerville Funeral Home.

Eighty-two-year-old Mary Liebhart of New Boston and 86-year-old Kathryn Milner of Marceline were taken to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.

The car driven by Harmon crossed the center line where a head-on collision occurred with the vehicle driven by Liebhart. After impact, Harmon’s car came to a stop on the shoulder of Highway 24. The Liebhart vehicle went off the highway and overturned.

Both Liebhard and Milner were using seat belts while Harmon was not. Both vehicles were demolished.

The Friday accident occurred two and one-half miles west of Huntsville.