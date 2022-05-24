Chillicothe woman injured in single-vehicle rollover crash

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Chillicothe resident was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident late Monday afternoon two miles south of Utica.

Twenty-year-old Kennadie Crowe received minor injuries and was taken to Hedrick Medical Center

The southbound car traveled off the right side of Livingston county Route D, returned to the road, traveled off the left side, and overturned, striking a utility pole. The car, a 2005 Mustang, came to rest on its top off the east side of the road.

The Mustang was demolished and Crowe was using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.