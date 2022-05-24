Four injured in crash on Highway 36

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Four people from out-of-state received minor injuries in an accident on Monday afternoon three miles east of Chillicothe. All were taken by ambulance to Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe.

The Freightliner was driven by 59-year-old Richard Cook of Statesville, North Carolina and the pickup was driven by 24-year-old Gary Varner of Blackwell, Oklahoma. Two passengers in the pickup were listed as 19-year-old Taylor McCannon of Blackwell and 44-year-old Agustin Sanchez Alvarado from Tonkawa, Oklahoma.

A semi-truck and a pickup were eastbound on the two lanes of Highway 36 when the pickup traveling in the passing lane attempted to overtake the Freightliner, the larger truck crossed the center line and attempted to make a left turn onto LIV Road 253. After impact, both vehicles came to a stop upright and were demolished.

All occupants were using seat belts.

Assistance was provided by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.