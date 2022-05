Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A portion of the Mercer County Public Water Supply District has been placed under a precautionary boil advisory.

Affected are rural water customers in an area of northwest Mercer County. The clockwise boundaries are Badger street on the north, Route B on the east, Dairy and Dakota Street on the south, and Route V is the western boundary.

The boil advisory will continue until further notice is issued by the water district office for Mercer County.