Sunday evening Chillicothe Police investigated a disturbance in the 300 block of Samuel Street.

Officers arrested Agnes Adeline Youngs who faces a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree domestic assault. Following Monday’s arraignment in the Associate Division, the case was continued to September 26th.

Youngs was held at the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail in Pattonsburg. Bond was set at $1,500cash.