Twenty-five Trenton High School Choir students auditioned for All-District Choir on Saturday at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

Eight singers were selected and will participate in the All-District Choir on October 27th at Platte County High School.

Those chosen from THS are Sopranos Emma Gilham and Kasie Otto, Tenors Jonin Villacampa, Caleb Johnson, and Lawrence Link and Basses: Elijah Merrin, Trager Leeper, and Aiden Maxey.