Deadline approaching to register for November election

The last day to register to vote for November 6th’s General Election is October 10th.

Residents of Grundy and Livingston counties may register to vote or change their address at their respective county clerk’s office at the courthouse in Trenton or Chillicothe during regular office hours.

The county clerks offices will be open October 10th until 5 o’clock in the evening with individuals registering required to show appropriate identification.

Anyone with questions may contact the county clerk’s office in Grundy County at 660-359-4040 extension 4 or in Livingston County at 660-646-8000 extension 3.