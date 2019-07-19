Chillicothe police officers arrest Ludlow woman on warrant after making traffic stop

Chillicothe Police conducted a traffic stop at Jackson and Locust Streets early Thursday evening and made an arrest after observing an occupant of the vehicle to have felony warrants.

Police report the occupant exited the vehicle and fled on foot a short distance, but was apprehended by officers without further incident.

Police arrested Slade Spencer of Ludlow, on a Livingston County warrant for failing to appear in court on charges of delivery of a controlled substance, and a Carroll County warrant for failing to appear on charges of burglary and theft. Police report methamphetamine also was seized during the traffic stop.

Spencer was processed at the police department and transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. A report is to be sent to the Livingston County Prosecutor for possible subsequent charges of possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

Chillicothe officers were assisted by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.