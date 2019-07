Chillicothe Police at approximately 2 o’clock Thursday morning responded to a residence in the 900 block of Elm Street for an alleged suicidal person with a gun to his head.

Officers reported they talked the man into laying down the firearm, and he was taken into protective custody. Police report the individual was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation. The firearm was seized by police.

The Chillicothe report noted the person was cooperative during the incident.