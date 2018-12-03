Chillicothe muralist Kelly Poling dies at 57

A Chillicothe resident and artist, Kelly Poling, died Sunday at his home, surrounded by his family.

Polling was 57 years old and noted for creating many of the murals in Chillicothe and was named Grand Marshal of Chillicothe’s Holiday Parade held last month.

The funeral service for Kelly Poling will be Friday, December 7th at 11 0’clock at the Chillicothe United Methodist Church with burial in Edgewood Cemetery. A scheduled visitation is Thursday night at the church from 6 until 8 o’clock with open visitation on Thursday from 9 to 3 o’clock at Lindley Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made for the Main Street organization of Chillicothe in care of Lindley Funeral Home.