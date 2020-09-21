Chillicothe Middle School migrates to virtual learning for two weeks due to COVID-19

Local News September 21, 2020 KTTN News
Chillicothe Superintendent Dan Wiebers reported the district was notified Sunday that additional students and staff have been reported as positive for corona-virus and will require an even larger number of students and staff to be quarantined.

A decision has been made, according to the Wiebers, that the Chillicothe Middle school will transition to all virtual instruction beginning today, and remain that way for the next two weeks. Staff and health officials will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases; and if the situation improves, Wiebers said the middle school students will return to in-person learning on the 5th of October.

Middle school students are to be receiving further communications via social medial and e-mails concerning virtual instruction, extra-curricular activities, breakfast, and lunch opportunities.

As recently as Friday, Superintendent Wiebers had announced the Chillicothe Middle school was to initiate a hybrid schedule for two weeks. But that changed with the Sunday announcement of more Covid-19 cases.

Wiebers also reported an employee of Chillicothe elementary school has received news he or she tested positive with COVID. After contact tracing, it was determined that four additional staff members will be quarantined. But NO students are required to quarantine. Substitute teachers will be used for the affected elementary positions.

 

Chillicothe Middle School Virtual Learning Schedule

