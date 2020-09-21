Chillicothe boy life-flighted after crashing ATV on private racetrack

A Chillicothe boy was injured Sunday afternoon in an ATV crash on a private property race track in Purdin of Linn County.

The twelve-year-old boy received moderate injuries when the ATV was southbound on a race track, struck a tire barrier, causing the machine to overturn and eject the driver. The youth was flown by a medical helicopter (LifeFlight Eagle) to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

The highway patrol does not routinely list the names of juveniles involved in accidents.

The driver of the ATV was using safety equipment. The ATV received minor damage in the crash at 4 o’clock Sunday afternoon.

