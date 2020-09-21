Audio: Missouri Board of Education has lengthy discussion about the state of charter schools

State News September 21, 2020 KTTN News
Desks in classroom of school or education or student

Missouri has had 28 charter schools close since 2005, mostly due to poor performance. Charter schools are funded through a mix of state and private dollars and operate independently of traditional public schools. During a Missouri Board of Education meeting, member Carol Hallquist of Kansas City says a group of urban leaders told her the decline of traditional public school funding affects crime.

 

 

Robbyn Wahby, executive director of the Missouri Charter Public School Commission, says districts have to choose how they want to spend their money.

 

