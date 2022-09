Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Chillicothe man sustained serious injuries when a Kenworth truck overturned in Carroll County on Wednesday morning, September 14th.

An air ambulance life-flighted 72-year-old Danny Baxter to Liberty Hospital.

The truck traveled east on Route U before running off the road at Highway 65 and overturning.

The truck was totaled and Baxter wore a seat belt.

Carroll County deputies assisted at the scene of the crash.