Bond reduction denied for Kidder man charged with murder

Bond reduction was denied September 14th for a Kidder man arrested on July 29th as the result of an investigation of an incident involving an airplane being shot July 10th.

Online court information shows bond was previously set at $500,000 cash only for 62-year-old Donald Vincent Bates Junior. He was bound over to Division One of Caldwell County Circuit Court on October 11th for an arraignment.

Bates has been charged with the felonies of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault or attempt, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and first-degree property damage.

Caldwell County Sheriff Mitchell Allen previously reported his office assisted the FBI in serving a federal search warrant on a residence near Kidder, and Bates was taken into custody without incident.