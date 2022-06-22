Chillicothe Lions Club to host annual “Cruise Night and Car Show”

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Lions Club will host its annual “Cruise Night and Car Show in July.

Cruise Night at the Courthouse will be by the courthouse in Chillicothe on July 15th from 7 to 10 p.m. A cruise will begin from the south side of the square at 7:30.

The car show will be at Simpson Park of Chillicothe the next day. Registration will be from 7 to 11 a.m. An award presentation is scheduled at 3 p.m.

There will be a pre-entry drawing with $600 cash to be given away to pre-entrants after the awards presentation. The entry fee is $25.

The car show on July 16th will also include adult and youth games, door prizes, pinstriping, a swap meet, food concessions, and a 50/50 drawing.

More information on the Chillicothe Lions Club “Cruise Night and Car Show” can be obtained by contacting Clint Berry at 660-707-5737, Terry or Kim Bloss at 660-214-0871, or Arch Haslar at 660-646-8159.