Celebrate Christmas in July at Crowder State Park

Crowder State Park team members announce they will celebrate Christmas in July.

Plan to spend July 8-10 camping at the park and participating in a variety of activities including:

Friday, July 8 – Bring your Christmas décor and transform your campsite into a Christmas wonderland for a chance to win prizes.

Saturday, July 9 10 a.m. – Christmas-themed walk: Join park staff at the campground amphitheater for a walk. Wear a Christmas shirt or other Christmas-themed apparel. Noon – Christmas craft time: Meet at the park office to make Christmas crafts. Noon – Campsite judging: Judges will anonymously wander through the campground, deciding on a winner. Park visitors will also have a chance to vote for their favorite decorated site. 3 p.m. – Christmas games: Join park team members at the campground amphitheater for games. Bring a white elephant gift, wrapped in Christmas paper. 8:30 p.m. – Christmas around the World: Campsite decorating contest winners will be announced prior to a program during which Christmas treats will be served.

Sunday, July 10 – Pack up the Christmas decorations and return to summer reality!

Reserve your campsite at this link for the 2022 Christmas in July event.

Crowder State Park is located at 76 NW Highway 128 in Trenton. For more information, call 660-359-6473