Chillicothe firefighters respond to out of control trash fire that burned 40 acres

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Crews and equipment from the Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a brush fire that officials said, began when trash was being burned and got out of control.

Firefighters on Monday afternoon responded to 11309 LIV Road 2315 near Chillicothe, with a brush truck and two personnel initially responding to the scene. Upon arrival, it was observed the out-of-control fire had burned approximately 20 acres. A brush truck had to gain access from Highway 190 and LIV Road 2313. Additional personnel and equipment were requested. Crews attacked the grass fire from multiple angles with the use of leaf blowers and water.

In all, approximately 40 acres of grass were burned and approximately 200 gallons of water was used. Fire crews were on the scene for one hour and 20 minutes.

The owner of the property was listed as Janet Ballantine.

Related