Obituary & Services: Dale Almoin Allen

Dale Almoin Allen, 90, (Mercer, MO) passed away February 5, 2023, at his home in Mercer, MO.

Dale was born May 14, 1932, in Trenton, MO, the son of Homer Ray and Dorothy Irene (Gentry) Allen.

Dale married Annabelle (Snidow) Allen. She preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his parents; daughter, Kay Moore; grandson, Brent Shields; great-grandson, Joel Allen; and 3 brothers, Hubert, Harold, and Mike Allen.

Dale attended country schools. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict having served in the Army. He was a member of the Christian Church. He worked as a Lineman for Grundy Electric Cooperative. He also enjoyed gardening and refinishing furniture.

Survivors include his son, Robert (Velma) Allen, Mercer, MO; daughters, Shirley (Ron) West, Mercer, MO, and Melanie Taylor, Mercer, MO; 11 grandchildren and their spouses, Jerry (Lynnette) Allen, Princeton, MO, Zackary (Amanda) Allen, Mercer, MO, Amanda (Elisha) Durham, Slater, MO, Zebediah (Kathy) Allen, Corder, MO, Zane (Kelsey) Allen, Princeton, MO, Brian Shields, Lineville, MO, Justin (Kayla) West, Mercer, MO, Tara (Justin) Green, Corydon, IA, Tommy (Tina) West, Mercer, MO, Luke (Jill) West, Mercer, MO, and Heath West, Mercer, MO; 34 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Roberta (Lloyd) McCulley, Trenton, MO, and Beatrice (George) McGuire, Trenton, MO

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 8, at the Mercer Methodist Church, Mercer, MO. Burial with Military Rites will follow in Early Cemetery, Mercer, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 Tuesday at Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Memorials may be made to the Early Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673

