Livingston County Health Center to distribute free Narcan kits to Livingston County Residents

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

As part of ongoing efforts to address the opioid misuse epidemic locally, Livingston County Health Center has announced the availability of Narcan (naloxone) kits at their office, located at 800 Adam Drive in Chillicothe.

The Health Center is participating in a grant through the Missouri Institute of Mental Health at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, which provides the kits for distribution to the public. Included in the kit are two doses of Narcan, an instruction card on how to use the medication, and an Overdose Field Report card with a QR code linking to data with the University for research purposes.

Anyone who may be in danger of opioid overdose, or have a family member or friend at risk should stop by the Health Center offices, located at 800 Adam Drive to pick up a kit. There are no forms to fill out and no questions asked.

Contact Ann Burchett, Public Information Supervisor, at 660-240-8327 for more information.

(Photo by Pharmacy Images on Unsplash)

Related